LONDON, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Antoine de Saint-Affrique’s new recipe is looking thin. Danone’s (DANO.PA) new boss, appointed in May after his predecessor was turfed out by activist shareholders , wants to rotate a tenth of the group’s portfolio through M&A, but doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with his broader categories: stuff like yoghurt and plant-based substitutes, water and specialised nutrition. If he’s right, he should set punchier targets.

De Saint-Affrique wants the yoghurt maker to finally outgrow its markets. He’s aiming for 3% to 5% organic growth this year. This rate was once a consumer goods norm but it looks lacklustre when the International Monetary Fund expects prices to rise 3.9% in advanced economies and 5.9% in emerging markets.

A recurring operating margin goal of more than 12% is also underwhelming considering the metric was 13.7% last year. Investing in brands should be a priority and de Saint-Affrique’s desire not to extend Danone’s record of missing targets read more is commendable. But a dollop more ambition would have helped keep shareholders happy. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

