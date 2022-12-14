













LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. Department of Justice is harsh but realistic. That’s one takeaway from the $2 billion slap it delivered late on Tuesday to Denmark’s Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), which pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. It’s a chunky penalty, but could arguably have been higher.

Danske’s Estonian unit processed $160 billion of potentially illicit payments through U.S. banks on behalf of foreign customers, including Russians, the DOJ said. BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) in 2014, by contrast, agreed to pay roughly $9 billion for moving $8.8 billion for sanctioned clients. In Danske’s case, the bill is roughly 1% of suspicious flows, whereas BNP’s was around 100% of illicit payments.

It’s possible that the DOJ thinks 99% of the questionable Danske payments were legitimate, or that BNP got an especially raw deal because of the elaborate lengths the DOJ said it went to in deceiving U.S. authorities. But HSBC’s (HSBA.L) 2012 hit was also fairly close to the amount of Mexican drug money the government reckoned it moved, suggesting again that Danske’s thwack is the outlier relative to the scale of its misconduct. The best explanation, therefore, is that the DOJ sizes its penalties to fit the perpetrator rather than the offence. Danske will be able to keep using U.S. correspondent banks for dollar payments, according to a person familiar with the matter. Over time, its money-laundering slap will only leave a faint mark. (By Liam Proud)

