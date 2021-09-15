Skip to main content

Darktrace emits travelling salesman omens

2 minute read

A man types on a computer keyboard in a February 28, 2013 illustration photo. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The travelling IT salesman may be a dying breed. Darktrace (DARK.L) shares soared nearly 10% on Wednesday after the $6.5 billion British cybersecurity firm raised its sales and margin forecasts for the year ahead. Revenue in the 12 months to June surpassed expectations, growing 41% to $281 million. But the Cambridge-based group, which uses machine learning to detect anomalies in IT systems, also benefitted from a 92% collapse in travel and entertainment costs due to pandemic movement restrictions. Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2%-5%, from 1%-4% previously.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, her army of salespeople schmoozed clients in high-end hotel suites and technology jamborees. When Covid struck, they retreated to Zoom, yet still pulled in new business. Over the past year, Darktrace’s customer base swelled 45%. A technology company splashing out on plane tickets and hotel rooms to win contracts always had questionable logic. Darktrace’s experience closes the argument. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic

