













NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Over 50 million people gather on social media platform Reddit every day to interact with each other. Their conversations are becoming increasingly valuable as a source of training data for artificial intelligence chatbots such as Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) Bing and Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Bard. Reddit has also been exploring going public since late 2021, but volatile market conditions and a rout in public technology stocks may have pushed the company to wait. Reddit’s data, as it benefits AI models, may be just the catalyst that it needs.

Reddit plans to introduce a new revenue stream to supplement what it already earns from advertising. Twitter is already trying. On Thursday, Elon Musk said in a Tweet he was going to sue Microsoft over the use of Twitter’s data. The company is also offering to sell access to less than 1% of the Tweets on its platform to companies for $42,000 per month, Wired reported last month, or roughly $0.00084 per month per Tweet. If Reddit were to charge the same, selling 1% of its 8.3 billion annual comments, posts, and messages could bring in $6,000 per customer each month.

That doesn’t seem like much, but Reddit could better that business model. Though Meta Platforms (META.O) and Alphabet have access to user habits, too, the specific, consistent, and very personal nature of the Reddit chat board is just the sort of thing a machine needs when learning how to act like a human. Plus Reddit has reason to open its data up more widely. While Alphabet, say, won’t want to sell data to Microsoft, Reddit is going to be willing to create a competitive market.

There are various tweaks to the model – like selling loads of data to a few customers at a very high price or charging based on usage. But to simplify, say Reddit sells all of its data, and it’s able to command a 20% premium to Twitter’s price based on its specialty. It could make $8.3 million per customer each year. And on that basis, it would need to get just 40 customers to nearly double the $350 million revenue it made in 2021. At the same mooted 29 times sales, where Microsoft invested in ChatGPT, Reddit would be worth $10 billion – the price tag at its last fundraising – based on just its data sales alone.

And that calculation doesn’t include the revenue it makes from advertising, which would add another 15% onto the value at the same 4 times multiple as Meta. It would take some mind-bending when Reddit tries sell shares to public investors. Then again, so does AI in general.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said the social media platform plans to start charging companies to use its API, or application programming interface, to access a trove of data from person-to-person conversations on its website, The New York Times reported on April 18th. The company has not announced details on pricing for the offering.

Reddit is looking to go public later this year, likely in the second half, according to The Information.

Twitter put its API behind a paywall after its chief executive, Elon Musk, announced plans to do so in February, Wired reported on March 10th. The cheapest available package gives customers access to 50 million tweets for $42,000 a month, according to Wired.

