













NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - With marriage rates on the decline, David’s Bridal has once again tied itself in a knot. The largest wedding-dress vendor in the U.S. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in five years. Next time around, David’s might want to indulge the bride-to-be instead.

Last time this happened in 2018, David’s courted a group of lenders led by Oaktree to save it. It then made a push to embrace all types of marriages, adopting the slogan “Rewrite the Rules” in an ad campaign featuring a same-sex couple. That was the same year that funding to venture-capital-backed startups in the wedding category peaked, with WeddingWire and Zola raising large rounds, according to Crunchbase.

Funding for nuptial-related companies has been on the decline since, as has business at David’s. The retailer that says it dresses one in four American brides may need to look beyond wedding attire for growth if it manages to avoid liquidation this time around.

Modern brides are opting for cheaper casual and secondhand dresses over fancy getups, but they appear more reticent to compromise on pre-wedding soirees. Survey data from last June indicates that over half of millennials have gone into debt to attend bachelor and bachelorette parties. Bach, an app that helps brides-to-be plan soirees, raised a $9 million Series A round from investors last month. It suggests perhaps that David's fresh start should embrace an old saying, with a twist: always the bachelorette, never the bride. (By Anita Ramaswamy)

