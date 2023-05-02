













HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Top Singapore-based bank DBS (DBSM.SI) on Tuesday released first-quarter numbers that will make rivals envious. The top line jumped 8% from the three months to the end of December. Expenses fell, meaning the bank used just 38% of its revenue to cover costs compared to 59% at JPMorgan (JPM.N). As a result, the firm run by Piyush Gupta earned almost $2 billion, with an annualised return on equity of 18.6%: both are record highs.

Gupta, though, reckons the bank’s net interest margin, which has jumped to 2.12% from 1.46% in March last year on the back of central banks hiking rates, will start to gradually decline. Net interest income already fell 1% last quarter from December.

Meanwhile, as much as DBS still touts its status as a safe haven for those – especially rich Chinese people – who want to shield their money from trouble elsewhere, that advantage is also dimming. Deposit growth slowed to 4% from a year earlier after a 12% high in June. The $4 billion of net new inflows into wealth management matched recent quarters, but more than half came in March, when Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse imploded. Those effects are sure to wear off.

Absent other such calamities or Gupta being wrong about interest rates, this might be as good as it gets for DBS for now. (By Antony Currie)

