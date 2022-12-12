













NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Weber (WEBR.N) is a rare miscue for dealmaker Byron Trott, who typically serves up deals just right. The boutique advisory and investment firm run by the former Goldman Sachs banker, known for having earned billionaire Warren Buffett’s trust, agreed on Monday to buy the U.S. grill-maker at a 43% discount to the price at which it took the company public last year. It’s a reputational blemish for Trott just as he embarks on a major expansion.

Trott’s then-fledgling BDT Capital Partners first bought control of Weber in 2010, and in August 2021 it became the firm’s first initial public offering, at $14 a share, for one of its majority investments. Weber capitalized on the pandemic-fueled outdoor living trend, but supply-chain and inflation woes took their toll and sent the stock price tumbling toward $5 a couple months ago.

BDT, which focuses on family-owned businesses, did not sell down its roughly 60% stake at the time of the IPO, or subsequently. Outside investors may nevertheless recall Trott buying low – 43% below the IPO price, valuing Weber at $3.7 billion – the next time the firm brings a portfolio company to market, and wonder if they’ll get burned. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Tech firm says “you’re welcome” with $8 bln LBO

Microsoft plugs into LSEG data drive read more

Rio Tinto’s Mongolian purgatory is finally over read more

Food delivery M&A leaves sour taste in the mouth read more

Total’s belated Russian exit is still partial read more

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.