













WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Amid a dealmaking drought, The Raine Group’s rainmakers are creating some flow themselves. After a nearly 50% fall in first-quarter M&A volume worldwide, the media-industry advisory shop and investor helped kicked off a mini-spurt of mergers this week by advising World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE.N) on its blockbuster $21 billion combination with Endeavor’s (EDR.N) Ultimate Fighting Championship. And now it has unveiled an acquisition of its own, buying Code Advisors, a technology-focused boutique M&A firm co-founded by former CBS executives Quincy Smith and Michael Marquez.

It is the first purchase for Raine since it was co-founded by a group including Joe Ravitch and Brandon Gardner in 2009 in the aftermath of the last big downturn. Since then, Raine has ballooned to 170 people with about 20 partners advising on transactions such as last year’s 4.25 billion pound ($5.3 billion) sale of Chelsea Football Club. Getting bigger, and broadening its expertise, should improve its position against other independent advisory firms, which are increasingly competing with each other as much as their bulge-bracket brethren. And what better way to signal to clients that it’s OK to do deals than by doing one of your own. (By Jennifer Saba)

