













WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s crunch time on Capitol Hill. U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday to attempt to make progress on talks to raise the debt ceiling. The few areas of possible agreement cover sensitive political topics including oil permitting and food stamps. Yet a compromise on those barely puts a dent in the government’s budget shortfall. Rather than debate the merits of spending in a productive manner, U.S. politicians favor pet projects at the expense of insolvency.

Staff working to craft a deal have highlighted clawing back unspent pandemic relief and speeding up permitting of energy projects as the best options for finding common ground. The two efforts would raise $33 billion over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office estimated last month. Biden also signaled openness to a two-year limit on government spending, Roll Call reported last week, which would raise an estimated $331 billion.

The president even hinted on Sunday that he is open to hear proposals on work requirements for aid programs, though walked that back in a Monday tweet. The stipulations in Republicans’ proposal, which affect Americans on Medicare and food stamps, would raise another $120 billion. Yet even if all those savings are enacted, it would shave just 2% off the $20 trillion deficit projected over the next 10 years.

Coming to terms on these pieces likely means both sides agree to raise the debt limit and push a new budget through. But that hardly signifies a considerate approach to change, on either side. Without a more comprehensive look at the biggest buckets of spending, lawmakers will be back in this spot soon enough, quibbling over billions of greenbacks when the hole being created by spending breached $1.4 trillion last year.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders on May 16 in a continuation of talks around raising the federal government’s debt limit. The group last met on Friday, and staff explored potential areas of agreement through the weekend.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated a warning on May 15 that the country is still on track to run out of cash as early as June 1. Failure to raise the debt ceiling could leave the government unable to pay its bills and trigger a historic sovereign default.

