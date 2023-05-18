













MILAN, May 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - An old debt problem is coming back to haunt Italy. Over the past four years, the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine have firmly topped the list of investors’ concerns. The fact that rightist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – sworn in last October – has not picked a budget fight with the European Commission or, worse, suggested that Rome may be better off outside the euro zone has kept Italy’s fiscal woes off markets’ radar. Yet challenging economic fundamentals risk putting the premier in a bind.

Despite two major global crises, fixed-income investors have been relatively sanguine about Italy’s public debt, which at 144.4% of GDP was second only to Greece among euro zone countries in 2022 and stood 10 percentage points above its pre-pandemic level. The difference in yields between Italy’s 10-year government bonds and their German equivalent – a gauge for euro zone integrity – is a manageable 185 basis points. It had briefly surpassed 250 basis points at the start of the 2020 health emergency and again when ex-premier and central banker Mario Draghi, a staunch euro supporter, resigned in July 2022. The current spread is also well below a peak of more than 500 basis points reached at the height of the sovereign debt crisis in 2011-2013 and the level of around 330 basis points it touched after a eurosceptic Italian government took power in 2018.

The relative market calm masks a growing challenge. After inflation hit 40-year highs in the West last year, global rate-setters, including the European Central Bank, launched a dramatic series of interest rate hikes. The rate on the ECB’s overnight deposits, which had been negative or flat for almost a decade, is currently at 3.25% and is expected to rise further.

Higher interest rates make it tougher to service more than 2 trillion euros of Italian government debt. The average yield on domestic government bonds issued between January and April shot up to 3.41% from nearly zero in 2021, the highest since 2011, Italian Treasury data shows. Italy’s annual interest rate bill jumped to 4.4% of GDP in 2022 from 3.6% the year before. But these costs may have yet to incorporate the full impact of the cumulative 375 basis points in rate hikes sanctioned by the ECB since July 2022. Each 100-basis-point increase in Italian BTP yields boosts Italy’s debt servicing costs by 0.5% of GDP after four years, according to analysts at Citi. Unless there is a sudden series of interest rate cuts, the cost of servicing Italy’s debt could stay well above 4% of GDP for years.

There are other headwinds. High consumer prices have boosted nominal growth, which helps lower the ratio of debt to GDP normally used to measure a country’s indebtedness. But, as prices start to ease, that effect will wane. Italy’s Treasury expects nominal GDP growth to fall to 3.1% in 2026 from 6.8% last year.

To fight that, Meloni’s government will have to shrink the public deficit and bring Italy back to the healthy pre-pandemic habit of keeping a primary budgetary surplus excluding debt interest payments. If the average interest rate on public debt and nominal growth were to both settle at around 3% for the next five years, Italy would not be able to shrink its fiscal burden unless it starts delivering a surplus, Breakingviews calculations show. If 10-year BTP yields stabilise at 4.25%, roughly where they stand now, Italy would need to obtain a primary surplus averaging more than 2% of GDP to put debt on a gradually declining path, Capital Economics analysts suggest. That level, which the Italian government is targeting for 2026, is higher than the primary surplus of 1.8% of GDP it averaged between 1999 and 2019.

That won’t be easy to achieve. Meloni has inherited from previous governments a costly set of tax credits offered to renovate houses, which analysts say are not yet fully accounted for. That limits her headroom to stimulate growth with fiscal incentives, especially if a tussle with the European Commission were to delay the disbursement of pandemic-era loans. Raising taxes, another option, would be anathema to her rightist government – and might depress growth. That leaves cutting expenses as Meloni’s only path. But pulling back on the many handouts lurking within Italy’s budget could make her unpopular – although she has started to reduce a poverty relief scheme liked by opposition voters.

As long as Italy’s debt is not spiralling out of control, markets won’t worry too much. Foreign investors, many of whom shunned Italian bonds after the euro zone crisis, may even go back into BTPs because of their appealing yields. Yet without a credible plan to shrink Italy’s debt load, Meloni may find it hard to push back on euro zone hawks like Germany at crucial negotiations for a revision of EU fiscal rules this year. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner criticised in April a European Commission proposal to allow countries to negotiate fiscal adjustments with EU authorities – a move that would give member states more political leeway. Lindner has called instead for commonly agreed numerical reduction targets for deficits and debt, which could be more of a straitjacket for Italy.

Judging from her first few months in office, Meloni is not inclined to stoke market tensions by openly clashing with EU partners. An attempt to do so by the 2018 anti-establishment government alliance of the Five Star Movement and the League was quickly reversed in the face of market fury. Yet even if Meloni chooses a milder approach, Italy’s unresolved debt challenge risks giving her a weak negotiating hand in Brussels.

Ratings agency Moody’s will assess Italy’s creditworthiness on May 19. Moody’s rates Italy at Baa3 with a negative outlook. A downgrade would drag Italian government bonds below investment grade.

Peer Fitch kept Italy’s rating stable on May 12.

