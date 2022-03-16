Delayed Arnault exit is net win for LVMH investors
MILAN, March 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Luxury king Bernard Arnault is far from done at LVMH (LVMH.PA). The 315 billion euro luxury group wants to raise the age limit for its chief executive role to 80 at its April shareholder meeting, company filings show. That allows Arnault, 73, to complete at least two more terms at the helm of an empire that extends from Tiffany diamond rings to Dior handbags.
For the time being, investors won’t grumble. Since the French tycoon took control in 1989, LVMH shareholders have pocketed 14% in annual total returns, well above the meagre 3% return offered by the STOXX Europe 600 Index, Refinitiv data shows. Under his leadership, the conglomerate emerged stronger from the Covid-19 crisis: its EBIT margin stands at 27% of revenue, against 21% in 2019. Arnault’s experience will come in handy while Ukraine-related sanctions threaten revenue from wealthy Russians.
All that said, Arnault’s extension suggests he may also need more time to pick an heir. PPR founder François Pinault and Prada boss Patrizio Bertelli have either already passed the baton or anointed a successor. The later LVMH leaves it, the more investors will price in some sort of succession risk. (By Lisa Jucca)
