Deliveroo court win is mere amuse-bouche

A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Finally, some good news for Deliveroo (ROO.L). A UK court ruled on Thursday that the London-based food delivery company’s riders are not employees, meaning it doesn’t owe them benefits like holiday pay. Deliveroo’s shares rose by 9%, taking its market value to 5 billion pounds ($6.9 billion).

The problem is that the dispute over gig workers’ rights isn’t going away. In other countries like the Netherlands, courts have ruled that Deliveroo’s riders are employees. Uber Technologies (UBER.N) recently lost read more a related court case in London. The European Commission will later this year release recommendations on potential gig-economy legislation.

Those looming threats may explain why Deliveroo is still trading roughly one-third below its initial public offering price, set in late March read more . Its current share price implies an enterprise value to 2021 sales multiple of just over 2 times, compared with almost 13 times for U.S. peer DoorDash (DASH.N), using Refinitiv data. A palatable appetiser hardly guarantees an equally satisfying meal. (By Karen Kwok)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Alzheimer’s incentives read more

NFL tries opportunistic stake-sale play read more

Bank of England loses a bulwark against groupthink read more

UK housebuilder may have hit haggling limit read more

Visa $2 bln EU fintech deal has ominous precedent read more

Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic