Breakingviews
Delivery Hero’s stock-picking boss
LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) Chief Executive Niklas Oestberg may be having more luck as a stock picker than boss of a profitable food delivery outfit. The 31 billion euro company said on Thursday that revenue in the first six months of the year surged 157% to 2.5 billion euros. However, net losses for the period more than doubled to 918 million euros, within touching distance of the 1 billion-plus euros it lost in the whole of last year.
Rather than focusing on turning this around, Oestberg has been distracted by dabbling in his rivals. This month, he revealed a 5.1% stake in Britain’s Deliveroo (ROO.L), on top of stakes in listed competitors Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS), India’s Zomato (ZOMT.NS) and other startups. Deliveroo shares are now up a quarter from the average 270 pence price that Oestberg says he paid for the stock. His own investors are less impressed. Delivery Hero shares are down 4% since the stake was announced. If his current career doesn’t work out, Oestberg may at least have an alternative one as a fund manager. (By Karen Kwok)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Shiseido finds less can be more in makeup read more
Delta Air Lines wields Covid vaccine stick read more
UK M&A frenzy spreads to hazardous waste read more
Tim Hortons cooks up China cybersecurity recipe read more
Tim Cook defeats risk of Apple crumble read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.