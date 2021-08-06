Delta is a health check on solid U.S. jobs

A poster alerting for the wearing of masks is seen on a 42nd Street subway entrance as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A possible cold is coming onto a healthy U.S. jobs market read more . Payrolls grew by 943,000 positions and the unemployment rate dropped 0.5 percentage points from June to 5.4% in July, the Labor Department said on Friday. But the Delta variant of Covid-19 is already causing people to cut back on eating at restaurants and travel.

Leisure and hospitality, the hardest hit sector in the pandemic, saw the biggest gains. Hotels, restaurants and the like added 380,000 jobs last month. But those industries are starting to see strains from the more contagious Delta variant read more .

Reservations at restaurants were down 10% on Wednesday compared with the same period in 2019, according to OpenTable. A week earlier, the drop was 4%. Daily passengers at U.S. airports had a five-day streak of over 2 million, the longest since travel nearly stopped last year, before falling below that level this week, data from the Transportation Security Administration showed. The economy may be in for some more sniffles. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Morrisons’ bidder issues mild pre-emptive strike read more

Meituan’s troubles won’t end after $1 bln fine read more

HelloFresh delivers another stomach upset read more

India waves tax white flag at opportune time read more

Nintendo can take its game up a level read more

Editing by Robert Cyran and Amanda Gomez