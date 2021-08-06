Breakingviews
Delta is a health check on solid U.S. jobs
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A possible cold is coming onto a healthy U.S. jobs market read more . Payrolls grew by 943,000 positions and the unemployment rate dropped 0.5 percentage points from June to 5.4% in July, the Labor Department said on Friday. But the Delta variant of Covid-19 is already causing people to cut back on eating at restaurants and travel.
Leisure and hospitality, the hardest hit sector in the pandemic, saw the biggest gains. Hotels, restaurants and the like added 380,000 jobs last month. But those industries are starting to see strains from the more contagious Delta variant read more .
Reservations at restaurants were down 10% on Wednesday compared with the same period in 2019, according to OpenTable. A week earlier, the drop was 4%. Daily passengers at U.S. airports had a five-day streak of over 2 million, the longest since travel nearly stopped last year, before falling below that level this week, data from the Transportation Security Administration showed. The economy may be in for some more sniffles. (By Gina Chon)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Morrisons’ bidder issues mild pre-emptive strike read more
Meituan’s troubles won’t end after $1 bln fine read more
HelloFresh delivers another stomach upset read more
India waves tax white flag at opportune time read more
Nintendo can take its game up a level read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.