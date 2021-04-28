Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

In 2019, Christian Sewing unveiled plans to reduce Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) reliance on investment banking. Less than two years later, the 23 billion euro lender’s chief executive is pinning his hopes on fixed-income traders to hit an all-important 8% return on tangible equity (ROTE) target in 2022. Shareholders are rightly sceptical.

Sewing is admittedly closer than ever to hitting that goal, the centerpiece of his strategy for turning the perennial basket case into a normal European bank. First-quarter results on Wednesday revealed a 7.4% annualised ROTE, compared with 0.4% in the previous quarter. Revenue over the last 12 months hit 24.9 billion euros, an 8% year-on-year increase.

That’s reassuring as Sewing only needs revenue of about 24.3 billion euros next year to hit his 8% ROTE target, according to Breakingviews calculations that assume cost cuts continue as planned. Based on Sewing’s projections for his steadier corporate banking, asset management and retail banking units, 8.5 billion euros of that total revenue will have to come from his investment bankers.

Currently, that might seem a cinch. Deutsche’s markets-whizzes and corporate financiers raked in 10 billion euros of sales over the past 12 months, of which 7.7 billion euros came from debt and foreign exchange trading. But that will shrink as a pandemic-induced markets boom subsides. Citi analysts reckon fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading revenue will drop 14% from 2020 to 2022. To meet Sewing’s expectations, Deutsche’s debt and forex traders will thus have to increase their share of industry FICC revenue to 8.2% next year from 7.1% last year, according to Breakingviews estimates based on Citi data.

Can Deutsche’s traders defy a shrinking market? Sewing’s turnaround has introduced clarity and reduced funding costs, making the bank a better market counterparty. But its investment bank is focused on the relatively sluggish European region and is still small compared to global FICC behemoth JPMorgan (JPM.N).

Deutsche’s share price, at 0.47 times forward tangible book value even after Wednesday’s surge, suggests investors remain doubtful. Theoretically, the valuation should be closer to 0.8 times if 8% returns were imminent. Sewing’s slim chance of redemption relies on a business he recently spurned. His investment bankers are unlikely to continue to repay his new-found faith.

