Deutsche’s DWS snafu strengthens case for sale

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) retention of a 79% stake in DWS (DWSG.DE), the asset management subsidiary it floated in 2018, has always been questionable. Fund businesses enjoy a valuation premium to unloved banks, implying that 23 billion euro Deutsche trades at a discount to the sum of its parts. That looks accurate: strip out the DWS stake and its share of the asset manager’s profits, and the core bank trades at 6.9 times 2023 earnings, using median Refinitiv estimates, compared with 7.7 times on average for euro zone banks.

The U.S. Department of Justice has given Deutsche Chief Executive Christian Sewing another reason to reconsider. The DOJ thinks the German bank may have violated a criminal settlement by failing to tell prosecutors about an internal complaint at DWS’s sustainable investing unit, the Wall Street Journal reported. It’s one thing to own an asset manager whose value is obscured by the wider group. But when it also lands you in hot water, it becomes even harder for shareholders to tolerate. (By Liam Proud)

Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic