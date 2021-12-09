Deutsche’s DWS snafu strengthens case for sale
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) retention of a 79% stake in DWS (DWSG.DE), the asset management subsidiary it floated in 2018, has always been questionable. Fund businesses enjoy a valuation premium to unloved banks, implying that 23 billion euro Deutsche trades at a discount to the sum of its parts. That looks accurate: strip out the DWS stake and its share of the asset manager’s profits, and the core bank trades at 6.9 times 2023 earnings, using median Refinitiv estimates, compared with 7.7 times on average for euro zone banks.
The U.S. Department of Justice has given Deutsche Chief Executive Christian Sewing another reason to reconsider. The DOJ thinks the German bank may have violated a criminal settlement by failing to tell prosecutors about an internal complaint at DWS’s sustainable investing unit, the Wall Street Journal reported. It’s one thing to own an asset manager whose value is obscured by the wider group. But when it also lands you in hot water, it becomes even harder for shareholders to tolerate. (By Liam Proud)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Securitas’ $3.2 bln U.S. deal locks in safe return read more
Australia drags fintech into regulatory future read more
Macau gamblers cower at watchdog’s sudden bite
Evaluating a retiring pandemic CEO read more
Microsoft takes antitrust shot from EU
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.