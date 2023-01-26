













LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors in Diageo (DGE.L) are suffering from fading animal spirits. The share price of the $97 billion drinks company, which makes Guinness and Baileys, slumped 6% on Thursday, even though its 9% net sales growth beat analysts’ expectations of 8%. Chief Executive Ivan Menezes has two flies in his tequila.

To start with, rising rates and foreign-exchange fluctuations have boosted the company’s interest bill: its net finance charge jumped to 292 million pounds in the six months to Dec. 31, a near two-thirds year-on-year increase. More worrying, though, is that growth is slowing in the all-important American market, which RBC analysts reckon accounted for around half of the company’s operating profit in 2022.

It’s possible that drinkers are getting more cautious, fearing a possible recession, and tempering their purchases of pricier booze. Sales in North America grew by just 3% year-on-year in the most recent six-month spell, compared with 14% a year earlier. That’s using so-called organic figures, which strip out one-offs like currency moves. Boss Menezes is hoping that the growth figure will eventually settle in the mid-single digits. But if the dry spell continues, Diageo shareholders may be nursing a more lasting headache. (By Aimee Donnellan)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

