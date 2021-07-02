Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Didi drives straight into politics

3 minute read

A navigation map on the app of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen on a mobile phone in front of the app logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Didi Global (DIDI.N) has hit a potential roadblock. Two days after its shares started trading in New York on Wednesday, China's cyberspace agency revealed a national-security related investigation into the ride-hailing giant read more . It’s one way for the Chinese Communist Party, which celebrated its 100th anniversary on Thursday, to show it’s still relevant .

The news knocked an initial 9% off Didi’s $79 billion market value read more , though the stock later recovered somewhat. The company was told it can’t add new users while the probe is ongoing. That’s a minor concern for investors for now. The longer-term question is what to read into the timing.

It’s almost as if the Chinese leadership can’t bring itself to block most companies from listing in the United States, as it effectively did with Alibaba’s financial offshoot Ant , but wants to send a message: However much money is raised – $4.4 billion in Didi’s initial public offering – and however wealthy insiders become on paper, they’re still beholden to the CCP. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

U.S. jobs picture is on the mend, with caveats read more

Clouds disperse over Big Tech’s gaming gamble read more

Life-support specialist hints at normality delay read more

France draws EU battle line in China cotton spat read more

India’s bad debt redux looks less painful read more

Editing by Gina Chon and Amanda Gomez

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 9:20 AM UTCChancellor: Paying the piper for pandemic recovery

The war on Covid-19 has proved remarkably expensive. The U.S. federal deficit last year ran to $3.4 trillion. That’s nearly 95% of Washington’s total tax take. As the crisis eases, policymakers are thinking about how to foot the bill, as my Breakingviews colleagues expected they would during the height of the pandemic. Past wars have brought forth new taxes. It’s time to reconsider fresh sources of government revenue – levies which not only raise money but redress economic and social ailments.

BreakingviewsDidi drives straight into politics
BreakingviewsU.S. jobs picture is on the mend, with caveats
BreakingviewsLife-support specialist hints at normality delay
BreakingviewsClouds disperse over Big Tech’s gaming gamble