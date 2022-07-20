HONG KONG, July 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi may be reversing out of Beijing’s doghouse. Authorities are readying a fine of more than $1.3 billion, or around 4.7% of the company’s revenue last year, according to Reuters read more . That should put an end to a year-long cybersecurity investigation that has hampered business and effectively cost the company its New York listing.

On paper, the fine looks manageable next to Didi’s $5 billion net cash pile as of December. Assuming there are no other penalties, that should help kickstart growth: as part of the regulatory probe, the company, whose services were removed from Chinese app stores, had been banned from registering new users for a year. Boss Cheng Wei should also be able to revive efforts to seek a listing in Hong Kong, giving aggrieved shareholders like Uber (UBER.N) and SoftBank’s Vision Fund a chance to exit. read more

There are other hurdles to clear, though. Recent rules on ride-hailing, data privacy, algorithms and more have come into effect; Didi is also chasing new growth in electric vehicles. The latest fine signals the start for what will be Didi’s long and tough recovery. (By Yawen Chen)

