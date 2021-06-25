Breakingviews
Didi steers towards more muted Uber-like valuation
WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s ride-hailing behemoth is driving slow ahead of its initial public offering. Didi Global, led by boss Will Wei Cheng, is targeting a market capitalisation of up to $67 billion, based on a price range of $13 to $14 per share, just two-thirds of the earlier mooted goal read more .
At the top end, Didi’s enterprise is valued at a multiple of 12 times last year’s “Platform Sales”, a comparable metric to revenue reported by Uber (UBER.N) which trades on 9 times. Another way to look at it, Didi would need to grow its sales 95% to $10.6 billion this year to achieve Uber’s 2021 forecast multiple of 6 times, based on estimates on Refinitiv, compared to the 43% it managed in pandemic-impacted 2020.
It’s still punchy. Regulatory roadblocks could weigh on growth: Officials launched an antitrust probe over competitive practices, and Didi has been ordered to share more information with drivers. Investors want to get in the car before sharing a fast ride. (by Sharon Lam)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Xpeng has second shot at first-mover advantage read more
Biden’s roads deal is all in the engineering read more
Doximity shows there’s riches in niches read more
Deliveroo court win is mere amuse-bouche read more
Alzheimer’s incentives read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.