Didi steers towards more muted Uber-like valuation

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s ride-hailing behemoth is driving slow ahead of its initial public offering. Didi Global, led by boss Will Wei Cheng, is targeting a market capitalisation of up to $67 billion, based on a price range of $13 to $14 per share, just two-thirds of the earlier mooted goal read more .

At the top end, Didi’s enterprise is valued at a multiple of 12 times last year’s “Platform Sales”, a comparable metric to revenue reported by Uber (UBER.N) which trades on 9 times. Another way to look at it, Didi would need to grow its sales 95% to $10.6 billion this year to achieve Uber’s 2021 forecast multiple of 6 times, based on estimates on Refinitiv, compared to the 43% it managed in pandemic-impacted 2020.

It’s still punchy. Regulatory roadblocks could weigh on growth: Officials launched an antitrust probe over competitive practices, and Didi has been ordered to share more information with drivers. Investors want to get in the car before sharing a fast ride. (by Sharon Lam)

