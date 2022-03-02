A video wall shows advertisements for Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, at their office in Singapore March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su - RC2X4M9SAWP0

MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Geopolitical and viral waves are crashing down at $70 billion Sea (SE.N). After falling some 30% since the start of the year, the Southeast Asian giant’s New York shares shed another 13% on Tuesday following damp revenue guidance in its mainstay mobile gaming business for 2022.

Sea’s lucrative gaming division has been funding an ambitious expansion in its other businesses: the unit’s 71.5% full-year gross profit margin was four times the level it achieved in e-commerce. But founder and boss Forrest Li expects video-game sales to fall 30% in 2022. Forecasts for runaway topline growth at the loss-making shopping and financial technology businesses is scant consolation.

Gamers are spending less time online and a ban on its hit game “Free Fire” is biting in India, where authorities are cracking down on Chinese apps. China’s Tencent (0700.HK) remains a top backer of Sea even after a share rejig this year. Until things settle on all these fronts, Sea’s stormy outlook in its strongest business will weigh it down. (By Una Galani)

Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin