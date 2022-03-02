Digital waves crash hard on Sea
MUMBAI, March 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Geopolitical and viral waves are crashing down at $70 billion Sea (SE.N). After falling some 30% since the start of the year, the Southeast Asian giant’s New York shares shed another 13% on Tuesday following damp revenue guidance in its mainstay mobile gaming business for 2022.
Sea’s lucrative gaming division has been funding an ambitious expansion in its other businesses: the unit’s 71.5% full-year gross profit margin was four times the level it achieved in e-commerce. But founder and boss Forrest Li expects video-game sales to fall 30% in 2022. Forecasts for runaway topline growth at the loss-making shopping and financial technology businesses is scant consolation.
Gamers are spending less time online and a ban on its hit game “Free Fire” is biting in India, where authorities are cracking down on Chinese apps. China’s Tencent (0700.HK) remains a top backer of Sea even after a share rejig this year. Until things settle on all these fronts, Sea’s stormy outlook in its strongest business will weigh it down. (By Una Galani)
