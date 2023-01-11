













LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Direct Line (DLGD.L) has an extreme case of January blues. Shares of the UK home and motor insurance company dropped 28% on Wednesday morning after it scrapped its final dividend. A flood of insurance claims – as bad weather led to a rise in car incidents – was in part to blame. The 2 billion pound firm expected total claims would double to around 140 million pounds for the year. Inflation of car parts and second-hand car valuations helped put the group in the dreaded underwriting position where premiums can’t cover policy costs.

Usually insurers can count on income from the assets in which they invest customer premiums helping out too. But Direct Line’s declining commercial property valuations may also be a sign of trouble ahead. Its sole comfort is that rivals will also suffer from unpredictable weather caused by climate change and elevated inflation. That explains the 4% and 8% share price falls on Wednesday morning of peers Aviva (AV.L) and Admiral (ADML.L), who are also exposed to motor and home insurance. Unless the sector can prove it can manage the newly troubled environment, valuations may soon be more like Direct Line’s newly shrunken level of 7 times 2023 earnings. (By Karen Kwok)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Olam’s Saudi-Singapore IPO sign of shifting times read more

McDonald’s ex-CEO fine: not a nothing burger read more

Sunken oil tanker merger leaves CEO adrift read more

Nickel markets brace for nail-biting threequel read more

AstraZeneca’s new deal is smarter than it looks read more

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.