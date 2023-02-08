













NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) is rewriting the rationale for its value-destructive $43 billion acquisition of AT&T’s (T.N) media assets. The company led by David Zaslav plans to keep the Discovery+ streaming service, home to “Shark Week,” separate from the newly added HBO Max, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The original premise was to marry Discovery’s documentary-style programming with Warner Media’s edgier, scripted comedy and drama into one big tantalizing package to better compete with Netflix (NFLX.O) and others.

Part of the revised logic comes down to price. HBO Max is one of the most expensive options, at $16 per month with no advertising. Putting Discovery’s content with it is a benefit. Yet, Discovery’s similar subscription is $9 cheaper, and the risk is that its 20 million customers balk at higher fees to watch shows such as HBO hit “The Last of Us.” Discovery+ is profitable too.

WBD is swimming upstream in other ways, too. Media mogul John Malone, who sits on the board, noted recently that there is too much competition in streaming, which will inevitably lead to consolidation. If Warner Bros Discovery can’t even work out an internal merger, it suggests the industry’s reckoning may be further off. (By Jennifer Saba)

