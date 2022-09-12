NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Pushy investor Dan Loeb has changed his mind, somewhat, about Walt Disney (DIS.N). He is backing off his demand that the $210 billion entertainment giant run by Chief Executive Bob Chapek sell sports network ESPN. But Disney may want to still consider it anyway.

Chapek spent the weekend speaking at a convention for fans of the Mickey Mouse house read more . Amid the glad-handing of Disney devotees, Chapek, talking to reporters, maintained that ESPN is still a fit for the Magic Kingdom. Loeb, whose Third Point has a nearly $1 billion stake in Disney, tweeted his approval on Sunday about a month after waving a list of recommendations that also included buying the rest of Hulu from Comcast, cutting costs and refreshing the board. read more

Disney can make a compelling qualitative case to hang on to the network. It was valuable previously as part of a cable bundle, though part of that value went to cable operators, too. Alongside other properties like video-streaming service Hulu and broadcaster ABC, Disney could argue that it can charge more for the products together, and keep that value for itself. Plus, ESPN will air two Super Bowls in the coming decade while also boosting online sports betting. Those plans would bear fruit under someone else’s watch if it sold now.

The problem, though, is the amount of cash it’ll take to see success. Disney does not own the intellectual property of sports events like it owns Marvel or Star Wars. Instead, Disney competes for content, and costs are spiking. There was an 82% step up in rights costs this spring for the National Football League alone, according to MoffettNathanson.

Disney also doesn’t have cash to throw around. It currently has approximately $50 billion in net debt, taken on to finance its acquisition of Fox’s assets, more than 3 times EBITDA, well over its 10-year average of 1 times EBITDA, according to Refinitiv. And a streaming price war is on the horizon, so Disney will struggle to raise monthly fees to fund the sports business.

By Chapek’s own account, there are interested buyers in ESPN. The network is projected to make over $4 billion in EBITDA next year, according to Morgan Stanley. On a multiple more than rival Fox (FOXA.O) but less than Netflix (NFLX.O), Disney could fetch $40 billion for ESPN. With sports streaming being tested, it might not always be so valuable. Chapek may consider striking while the iron is hot.

CONTEXT NEWS

Activist investor Dan Loeb said in a tweet on Sept. 11 he is backing off his push for Walt Disney to spin off cable sports network ESPN.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek told Reuters the same day that ESPN is an asset “well placed” within the company.

Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point took a nearly $1 billion stake in the $210 billion entertainment company in August. In a letter to Chapek, Loeb called for the company to cut costs, buy the rest of Hulu from Comcast, spin off ESPN and refresh the board. The rest of Loeb’s suggestions still stand, a Third Point spokesperson confirmed.

