Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse greet at Shanghai Disney Resort as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens following a shutdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song - RC21MG9I8V11

MELBOURNE, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If U.S. board directors have not heard of Arjuna Capital, chances are they soon will. The Boston-based investment manager on Wednesday persuaded shareholders owning 59% of Walt Disney (DIS.N) to back its resolution calling for more transparency on racial and gender pay gaps. It’s the firm’s second victory at the ballot box recently: in November, 78% of Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) owners voted in favour of its call for it to address sexual harassment at the company.

The shareholder revolt – Disney lobbied the Securities and Exchange Commission to block the proposal – shows how investors are taking the "S" of environmental, social and governance issues more seriously. That received even more impetus from last month’s damning report into the widespread bullying, racism and sexual harassment at Rio Tinto (RIO.AX). read more

Arjuna is getting comfortable at the vanguard of ESG activism. It first lodged a climate-change resolution against Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) almost a decade ago. It doesn’t win all its fights; only about a third of voting Apple (AAPL.O) shareholders last week supported a similar resolution it proposed. But its track record should give boards pause. (By Antony Currie)

