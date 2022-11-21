













NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bob Iger isn’t really the reset that Walt Disney (DIS.N) needs, but for now, he’s the reset the $180 billion media giant is getting. The company on Sunday announced its former chief executive officer – who previously had a 15 year tenure – is coming back to replace Bob Chapek, who took the reins from Iger less than three short years ago. The board is mandating that Iger set the strategic direction of the company and find his successor. This time, though, Iger’s legacy – and the board’s jobs – are on the line.

When Iger stepped down in 2020, his timing looked impeccable. It was weeks before the pandemic took hold, slamming the company’s theme parks business. Iger launched Disney’s streaming initiative, but he left just before the fanfare wore off and competition set in. Meantime, his $71 billion acquisition of Fox’s (FOXA.O) entertainment assets in 2019 left the company saddled with nearly $50 billion of debt.

Still, Chapek didn’t help matters, getting into public spats with superstar Scarlett Johansson and mangling his response to Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Just two weeks ago Disney’s shares had their largest single day drop in 20 years, falling more than 20% after announcing widening losses in its streaming business. Small wonder why shareholders seem relieved on Monday that the company didn’t lollygag to cut ties, sending shares up 8% in morning trading.

Still the worry is that Iger, 71, is more interested in filling his waking hours at Disney than doing what it takes to set it on the right path and get it in shape for the next leader, like selling assets including ESPN. He renewed his contract four times before Chapek was appointed as boss, but then stayed on as executive chairman until the end of last year.

Part of the responsibility for Disney’s future lands on the board, including chair Susan Arnold. She has only had that job for 11 months, but led the renewal of Chapek’s three-year term in June. Still, eight of the 11 board members, including her, were around when Iger was previously at the helm. It’ll be hard for them not to fall back into old habits. If they do activists may have something to say. Nelson Peltz, according to the Wall Street Journal, is kicking around, and Dan Loeb continues to hold a stake. As a result, it’s time for Iger and the board to stop micky mousing-around.

