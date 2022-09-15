1 minute read
Disney’s big ESPN choice, Rio Tinto Mongolia drama: podcast
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Activist Dan Loeb backed away from his demand that the $203 bln media firm sell its sports network. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate whether it’s the right move. And the $94 bln mining giant’s attempt to secure copper supply may need heavier machinery.
