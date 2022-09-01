Merchandise for sale is pictured at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" during a media preview event at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Few companies are as good at making the most of what they have as Walt Disney (DIS.N), which successfully cross-sells pirates, princesses, superheroes and stormtroopers across cinemas, TV screens, theme parks and stores. The latest idea to harness the power of its characters, however, may be too much even for the synergy Force.

The $200 billion entertainment empire led by Bob Chapek is chewing over the prospect of a membership program, à la Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) Prime service, according to the Wall Street Journal. The e-commerce goliath represents the gold standard in bundling, with a $139 annual fee for free shipping, supermarket discounts, video streaming and other goodies also driving more spending by Prime members. Likewise, Apple (AAPL.O) users are willing to shell out for packages of cloud storage and more.

Cheaper Iron Man T-shirts and Disney World passes hardly qualify as the same sort of everyday needs that would necessarily entice droves of customers to sign up. The company’s lower forecast for subscriber growth at its streaming product Disney+ provides an incentive to find new sources of revenue, but worries about inflation and income growth are apt to restrict such discretionary purchases for a while. Even Disney’s magic may not be a match for economic reality. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

