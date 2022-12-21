













WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Gridlock plagues the U.S. government if one or both chambers of Congress are dominated by a party not represented by the president. That will happen when a new term begins in 2023, making it difficult for American legislators to accomplish goals. But one thing needs to happen: Congress must raise the debt ceiling so the U.S. government can continue to chug along. That will give lawmakers on both sides of the aisle a chance to fight inflation.

The debt ceiling, currently at $31.4 trillion, needs to go higher for government employees to get paid and welfare checks to be delivered, among other things. If the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives don’t agree on increasing it, the government shuts down and risks defaulting on U.S. debt. Congress got dangerously close to reaching the limit in 2011, when Republicans and Democrats feuded over how to raise the ceiling. Fears of a government default fueled the most volatile week for U.S. markets since the financial crisis, led Standard & Poor’s to cut the country’s credit rating, and forced a last-minute deal between the two parties.

In 2023, the stakes are as great as they have ever been. U.S. debt has more than doubled since the 2011 episode. At the same time, the U.S. dollar has continued to strengthen against other currencies, despite big economic cracks. Dysfunction, not other economic issues, will put U.S. finances under a microscope.

So Congress will pass a bill early in the year to raise the limit. But such bills have riders attached, and often these include special interests or pet projects. In 2023, that will be no different, only Congress can be instructive by fighting inflation. For example, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, who recently left the Democratic Party, could join forces with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to add a measure that would block Congress from passing other spending legislation that could drive prices higher.

Other moderates such as Representatives Don Bacon or Henry Cuellar could advocate for bipartisan commissions that investigate how Congress contributed to inflation. That would put policies from both parties under greater scrutiny.

It’s not as altruistic as it may sound. Congressional members can find just about any reason to bicker – in 2022, they couldn’t even unite to make a change to daylight savings time. Still, both parties have a lot at stake with the debt ceiling. If the limit isn’t increased, Americans will blame a Democratic president and a dysfunctional Congress, putting both parties under fire. If only because they are all vying for a win in the presidential election in 2024, Congress could unite under high inflation and economic duress.

The U.S. government’s debt is estimated to hit a congressionally mandated limit in the middle of 2023. The ceiling caps how much the government can borrow to pay off its previous spending. Failure to suspend, alter, or remove the debt limit would erode the government’s creditworthiness, freeze public spending, and threaten a federal default.

Legislators have yet to detail plans to raise the ceiling, making it increasingly likely that the issue will move into the next Congress. Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives in 2023, making a bipartisan solution necessary to lifting the limit.

