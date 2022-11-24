













LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Federal Reserve does not quite know when to stop hiking interest rates. A key question for investors wagering trillions of dollars on bonds and currencies is what the U.S. “terminal” rate is – the resting place for this cycle of monetary tightening. Those hoping for a clue from the central bank, however, have found themselves debating the meaning of “various”.

The word appeared in the minutes for the November meeting of the Fed, which were released on Wednesday. “Various” members of the 12-strong Federal Open Market Committee, the document said, noted that their assessment of the ultimate rate “was somewhat higher than they had previously expected.”

That could signal bigger rate rises ahead. The problem is that “various” is not in the informal, and carefully studied, glossary the Fed uses to telegraph its decisions to the market, unlike expressions like “almost all” or “most”, making the message hard to read. The choice of words looks deliberate, given the huge uncertainty around the U.S. economy. But it means that economists and traders parsing Fedspeak for a living will be left guessing just how many officials favour a terminal rate above the 5%-5.25% currently expected by the market. The Federal Reserve itself seems equally uncertain. (By Francesco Guerrera)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Foxconn is stuck between rock and hard place read more

ABB takes valid detour around hairy IPO markets read more

Italy’s Meloni will dodge EU collision on budget read more

Messy money manager merger goes from bad to worse read more

Ticketmaster shares spotlight with Taylor Swift read more

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.