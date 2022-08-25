1 minute read
Do hybrid vehicles help or hurt the environment?: podcast
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Automakers like Toyota (7203.T) still favour cars that run on both batteries and fossil fuels. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate whether this is smart given shoddy power grids and rising cell costs, or a dangerous distraction in the battle against climate change.
Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Thomas Shum
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.