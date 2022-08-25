Toyota Motor Corp's Prius PHV and Prius hybrid cars are seen on the assembly line of Toyota Motor Corp's Tsutsumi plant in Toyota, central Japan, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Automakers like Toyota (7203.T) still favour cars that run on both batteries and fossil fuels. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate whether this is smart given shoddy power grids and rising cell costs, or a dangerous distraction in the battle against climate change.

Listen to the podcast

Editing by Thomas Shum

