NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The strong dollar is becoming a test of nerves for global companies. From drugmaker Pfizer (PFE.N) to iPhone peddler Apple (AAPL.O) and crafty online marketplace Etsy (ETSY.O), executives say the U.S. currency’s rise to levels not seen in nearly 20 years is cutting into their profit. Some dismal earnings could lie ahead for firms that sell U.S. goods overseas. But weigh up the pros and cons, and the Teflon dollar is still in America’s interest.

The dollar has strengthened more than 15% in a year against an index that includes the yen, pound, Canadian dollar, euro, Swiss franc and Swedish crown – the fastest rate of increase since 2015. For one, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, including Wednesday’s 75-basis-point increase, have made holding dollar investments more appealing read more . And when investors fear global disease or war, as they do now, they tend to seek deep, liquid markets. For those, the United States remains nonpareil.

The soaring greenback that results is great for U.S. holidaymakers abroad, but a pain in the neck for American companies with foreign cash flows. Around 30% of the revenue of S&P 500 Index firms comes from outside of the United States according to Morgan Stanley. That’s equivalent to around $4 trillion, based on Refinitiv estimates for this year. Earnings estimates tend to fall as the dollar works its way upwards.

Too much strength for too long could be a problem. Companies that rely on earnings overseas have less to invest once they get the spoils back home. They also have an incentive to relocate production to cheaper countries. That, though, seems less of a risk when part of the dollar’s outperformance comes from abundant risks elsewhere. The euro’s fall reflects not an investment opportunity but a region in turmoil, partly because of soaring energy costs.

That makes the strong dollar mostly a stock-market problem for now. Federal Reserve chief Jay Powell, for example, is unfazed by falling equity markets. President Joe Biden has remained quiet on the currency question, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the rising dollar is “understandable.” A tendency not to meddle in currency markets, and a historical White House preference for a strong dollar, is another reason the United States retains its global investment appeal.

In any case, what companies lose today, they are likely to regain tomorrow. Markets are already pricing in rate cuts in early 2023, suggesting a belief inflation will be under control by then. When that happens, investors are likely to regain their taste for risk and buy back into equities. Companies now singing the strong-dollar blues may change their tune before long.

The U.S dollar has strengthened 15% over the past year against a basket of trading-partner currencies, as of July 29. The U.S. dollar index tracks the currency against the euro, yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish crown and Swiss franc.

The annual pace of change of the dollar over the period since April is the fastest rise since September 2015, according to Datastream.

Many global companies have warned that currency moves will eat into their revenue and profit. Apple said on July 29 that foreign exchange wiped 300 basis points off its revenue for the quarter ending in June.

Drugmaker Pfizer warned a day earlier that the strengthening dollar would reduce its revenue for the year by around $2 billion. And Etsy, the online marketplace, told analysts on July 27 that currency moves would shave “several percentage points” from the value of goods sold on its platforms.

