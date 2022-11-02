













NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dollar stores are fighting to retain pricing power, but a new lawsuit suggests it might get tougher. Ohio Attorney General David Yost sued Dollar General (DG.N) on Tuesday for deceptive practices after some customers complained about coughing up $2 on occasion rather than a buck.

For now, raising prices at $57 billion Dollar General seems to be working. Its cost of goods is expected to rise 10% this year, according to Refinitiv data, but with sales keeping pace. And the company’s valuation of 21 times expected earnings is some 60% higher than 2011 shortly after the U.S. recession, suggesting that investors expect it to benefit in an anticipated downturn. Such stores certainly have in the past as consumers seek cheaper options.

Even so, the ultra-low-cost model caters to shoppers without much financial wiggle room. Unlike in previous economic slumps, where dollar stores could shrink the size of, say, a bag of chips and stick with the $1 price tag, charging more now could mean that products already have been fully condensed. As these specialty retailers try to keep up with inflation, consumers are bound to get irritated and may opt to spend their punitive $2 elsewhere. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

DuPont takes welcome M&A break read more

Maersk recession pain could yet get more acute read more

Bain gives India’s banking ball a time check read more

Ocado’s South Korean deal is valuation rocket fuel read more

Geely’s pricey cars can hope for some premium spin read more

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.