NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Domino’s Pizza (DPZ.N) wants to stuff more pie holes. The pizza chain announced on Wednesday that customers will be able to make delivery orders through Uber Eats, sending Domino’s shares up 10% in late morning trade. At first blush that may seem an admission that Domino’s own delivery app is sputtering. But joining forces with the company led by Dara Khosrowshahi is the best way to forge some growth from fickle eaters.

The agreement with Uber Technologies (UBER.N) is exclusive in the United States at least until 2024, and it extends Domino’s reach internationally as well. Domino’s own drivers will be serving up customers even if they order through Uber Eats, preserving any potential relationship while gleaning information on less frequent users. But for those on Uber who aren’t regular enough to order pizza from a food chain, they’ll be reminded that’s an option.

The $14 billion Domino’s is the market leader by sales for porch-bound pizza, partly because it was one of the first to launch a useful app. Last year, the delivery segment in the United States hit over $17 billion with approximately 43% of consumer spend at pizza quick-serve restaurants. It’s probable that people who are loyal to Domino’s have already downloaded the app. By partnering with Uber, Domino’s has a better chance of getting a bigger slice of the delivery market. (By Jennifer Saba)

