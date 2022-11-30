DoorDash puts profit on the menu
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - DoorDash (DASH.N) is taking the same route as its technological peers. The $22 billion food delivery company unveiled plans on Wednesday to slash its workforce by 6%, or about 1,250 people, in what has become a familiar refrain from Silicon Valley. Following boss Tony Xu’s blog post about the decision, the shares jumped 4%, recovering a morsel of the 75% decline from their November 2021 peak.
Top-line growth, which has been the main course at DoorDash and elsewhere, will be relegated to a side dish. The nearly $5 billion in revenue it generated in the first nine months this year, represents an eightfold increase from the same period in 2019. Costs also ballooned, however, and DoorDash accumulated a $3.2 billion deficit from operating losses as of Sept. 30. Even if revenue stayed flat, if it managed to halve its combined $1.4 billion in general and administrative and research and development costs through Sept. 30, the company would swing to a notable operating, and perhaps net, profit.
DoorDash has outpaced rival Uber Technologies (UBER.N), growing its U.S. market share to roughly 60%, per consumer data analyst Bloomberg Second Measure. The strong position should help Xu tweak the menu and serve up what investors are ordering. (By Jennifer Saba)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Ireland picks cheeky moment to lift bank bonus cap read more
Singapore Airlines extends its India runway read more
Rate shock calls time on funky debt boom read more
Nestlé U-turn is refreshing example of M&A candour read more
Brenntag’s U.S. swoop is both logical and risky read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.