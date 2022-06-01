A pair of Dr. Martens boots, a bottle of hand sanitiser, and social distancing signage seen through the window of a Dr Martens shop amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dr Martens (DOCS.L) chunky punk boots are famously resistant to oil, fat, acid, petrol and alkalis. It now turns out they’re inflation-proof as well. The 2 billion pound British footwear-maker’s shares leapt 25% on Wednesday after it reported an 18% jump in sales to 908 million pounds in the year to March. Profit before tax climbed an even more impressive 43% to 214 million pounds, and Chief Executive Kenny Wilson was confident enough to raise his revenue guidance in the next 12 months, shrugging off the inflationary pressures stalking consumers.

That points to two conclusions. First, even as cash-strapped punters cut spending on some non-essential items, they are restocking wardrobes to keep pace with the post-pandemic return of social events. And second, the more expensive end of the high street may dodge the worst of the inflationary squeeze. At 150 pounds a pop, Dr Martens’ boots have long since ditched their down-at-heel image. With price rises hitting poorest consumers hardest, the rebranding is looking doubly smart. (By Karen Kwok)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

