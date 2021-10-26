Breakingviews
DraftKings’ $23 bln M&A flop may have a sequel
LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - DraftKings (DKNG.O) on Tuesday ended talks with UK bookie Entain (ENT.L) over a possible $23 billion cash-and-stock deal. That was hardly a surprise. They faced the twin difficulties of agreeing a price while also winning over MGM Resorts International (MGM.N), Entain’s U.S. joint-venture partner, who could have made life tricky for any merged entity. But M&A may not be completely off the table.
The 50-50 venture, called BetMGM, looks untenable since MGM Chief Executive Bill Hornbuckle wants to control his own destiny in U.S. sports gambling. He tried to secure ownership earlier this year with an $11 billion bid for all of Entain, which the British group rejected read more . Hornbuckle is unlikely to try again, since Entain is now worth $16 billion compared with his own group’s $23 billion. One alternative is to bid for Entain’s half of the venture, or maybe just enough to get a majority of board seats. In any case, the Entain M&A saga has legs. (By Liam Proud)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Petrofac adds new data point to market exuberance read more
Scarcity value pushes Covea to revive an old deal read more
Tesla rents a runaway $1 trillion valuation read more
Volvo Cars IPO is priced to go read more
Zooplus endgame may not be total dog’s breakfast read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.