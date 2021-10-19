DraftKings’ $23 bln UK punt has long odds

General view inside a Ladbrokes shop in Harpenden, Britain, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - DraftKings (DKNG.O) Chief Executive Jason Robins has more time to fine-tune his 16.4 billion pound tilt at UK bookie Entain (ENT.L). The would-be target on Tuesday afternoon said that it had agreed with the Takeover Panel to extend a “put up or shut up” deadline until Nov. 16. The key sticking point is how to get MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) on board. The hotels-to-roulette group runs a 50-50 U.S. joint venture with Entain and could make life difficult for Robins . MGM’s CEO Bill Hornbuckle wants to control his own destiny in the burgeoning U.S. sports-betting market.

Investors are sceptical. Entain’s shares only jumped by 2.1% after the announcement, leaving them trading at 21.70 pounds compared with the 28 pound per share offer price. Assuming that without a deal they’d go back to the undisturbed value of 19.16 pounds per share, that implies a less than one in three probability of success for DraftKings. Robins’ punt is far from a home run. (By Liam Proud)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Alibaba cloud has silver lining for Chinese chips read more

Klarna rushes to self-regulate before regulation read more

Supply-chain crisis may be nearing its peak read more

French vaccine maker’s gain is Britain’s loss read more

Real estate distress is tricky call read more

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic