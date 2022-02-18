Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings, reacts after the company's initial public offering (IPO) listing, outside the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York City, U.S., June 11, 2021.

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - DraftKings (DKNG.O) is paying over the odds to find customers. The online gambling firm said Friday that fourth-quarter revenue grew 47% and it predicts similar growth for 2022. Yet adjusted EBITDA loss could be as high as $925 million, about 50% more than analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv.

DraftKings has a cost problem. Last year, revenue totaled $1.3 billion, but the company lost $1.5 billion. The $14 billion firm still spends heavily on promotions, like offering 56-1 odds for certain new Super Bowl betters. The hope is that as markets become established, marketing costs fall.

But 2022 guidance suggests competition means continued losses. That knocked a fifth off the firm’s shares on Friday. Yet it’s still valued at about seven times 2022 revenue. Rival MGM Resorts International is at less than three times. Unless DraftKings can control costs, it’s a longshot it can live up to its lofty valuation. (By Robert Cyran)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Shake Shack’s investor meal is overpriced

Hermès makes a virtue of supply-chain bottlenecks read more

Frugal NatWest puts European bank peers to shame read more

Beijing leaves slim profit pickings for Meituan read more

Xpeng maps smart route through listings minefield read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Gina Chon and Sharon Lam