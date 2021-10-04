Drahi drags satellite M&A into near-earth orbit

Patrick Drahi, Franco-Israeli businessman and founder of cable and mobile telecoms company Altice Group attends the inauguration of the Altice Campus in Paris, France, October 9, 2018.

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Patrick Drahi’s next big deal could be out of this world, literally. France’s Eutelsat Communications (ETL.PA) last week rejected a 2.8 billion euro bid from the telecom tycoon. The prospect of a lucrative merger with 3 billion euro rival SES may tempt the Altice owner to try a relaunch.

Eutelsat and SES share a problem. Their satellites are 35,000 kilometres from earth, the ideal distance for beaming television signals. But TV is in decline. And the vast distance makes their satellites ill-suited to the faster-growing broadband business. Online activities like gaming require near-instantaneous response times; even light takes half a second to make the round trip from one player to another and back via one of their satellites. That’s why billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos want to build broadband “constellations” much closer to the earth.

So why is Drahi interested in Eutelsat? One draw is a share price languishing 30% below its January 2020 level, even though the pandemic barely dented its business. In that context, the 17% premium offered by Drahi, who has a keen eye for a bargain, may seem miserly. Eutelsat shares are trading above the rejected 12.1 euro per share offer, suggesting investors expect him to return.

Their thinking is sound. Eutelsat’s standalone prospects may be gloomy. But Drahi could wring out juicy cost savings by merging the business with SES . And the fact that the U.S. government is making chunky payments to both businesses as compensation for reallocating some of their broadcast spectrum offers the chance for some textbook Drahi financial engineering.

Factoring in both companies’ U.S. refunds, the combined business would have 2.2 billion euros of net debt, roughly the same as their estimated 2021 EBITDA. If Drahi cranked up leverage to 2.5 times EBITDA, still below Eutelsat’s 3 times ratio, he could raise about 3 billion euros. That’s enough to fund a decent acquisition premium and also pay himself a hefty dividend. Drahi has followed a similar playbook of debt-funded distributions at art house Sotheby’s, which he bought in 2019.

Even for somebody of Drahi’s means, the initial outlay would be sizeable. And he’d risk being stuck with a shrinking, highly levered business as borrowing costs go up. Still, the chance to take some chips quickly off the table means it’s hardly a moonshot.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares in Eutelsat Communications jumped 16% on Sept. 30 after the French satellite operator rejected a bid from billionaire telecoms investor Patrick Drahi.

- The unsolicited approach, first reported by Reuters late on Sept. 29, was priced at 12.1 euros per share, Eutelsat said. A spokesman for Drahi declined to comment.

- Eutelsat shares were trading at 12.28 euros at 0830 GMT on Oct. 4.

