Dufry could whet Autogrill’s M&A appetite

A duty-free shop is seen at Denpassar international airport in Bali, Indonesia, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic-whacked travel sector is ripe for consolidation. Italian travel catering group Autogrill (AGL.MI) and larger Swiss duty-free player Dufry (DUFN.S) are considering a tie-up, Italian newspaper MF said on Wednesday read more . Shares in Autogrill, 51%-controlled by the Benetton dynasty, rose as much as 5% despite a denial that it was studying a transaction. Yet a merger would make sense. The 2.5 billion euro Italian group made it no secret that a recent 600 million euro capital increase would lead to M&A.

Pulling together Autogrill’s main airport restaurant business with Dufry’s retail activities would ensure cost savings. A larger and more diversified group would also be able to bid for longer and cheaper airport licenses. The tricky part is governance. An all-share deal in which the larger Dufry paid a 30% premium would give the Benettons a stake of just over 20% in the merged group, giving them a powerful voice. Given the logic of a post-pandemic union, Dufry shareholders may be willing to go along for the ride. (By Lisa Jucca)

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic

