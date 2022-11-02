













NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The seemingly eternal makeover at DuPont de Nemours (DD.N) has been forced into a welcome pause. The chemicals giant just scrapped its $5.2 billion acquisition of engineered materials manufacturer Rogers (ROG.N) after failing to secure clearance from Chinese authorities. The main concern for shareholders will be what the company does now.

Under boss Ed Breen, DuPont has undertaken a series of mergers and spinoffs. The result is a collection worth less than when the shakeup started.

Chemical reaction

DuPont keeps turning to M&A, however. Its plan was to nix lower-margin operations and buy into more promising ones. Rogers offered access to the fast-growing electric vehicle market. To pay for the deal, DuPont sold most of its so-called Mobility & Materials division to Celanese (CE.N) for $11 billion.

The problem is that DuPont ditched old businesses at lower valuation multiples to fund purchases at much higher ones. That sort of strategy is hard to swallow when the wheeling and dealing creates so little value. A 5% jump in DuPont’s share price on Wednesday underscores the point. Returning the freed-up divestiture proceeds to shareholders would be a better option than chasing yet another similar takeover. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Maersk recession pain could yet get more acute read more

Bain gives India’s banking ball a time check read more

Ocado’s South Korean deal is valuation rocket fuel read more

Geely’s pricey cars can hope for some premium spin read more

Axing the tweeps read more

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.