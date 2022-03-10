LONDON, March 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The van der Vorm family is making a long-term bet on the Netherlands’ historic success in holding back the sea. The clan’s HAL Trust (HLAN.AS) on Thursday offered to buy the 54% it doesn’t own of Dutch dredging specialist Royal Boskalis Westminster at a 4.2 billion euro valuation . Though the offer of 32.50 euros per share is 28% above the company’s closing share price on Wednesday, it doesn’t reflect Boskalis’ potential importance in helping countries cope with rising sea levels.

The Dutch company boosted its reputation last year by salvaging stranded container ship Ever Given, unblocking the Suez Canal. But it earns more from declining offshore oil drilling, currently a quarter of its revenue, and installing marine wind turbines. Jefferies analysts reckon the latter business will grow 20% a year this decade, while building Dutch-style coastal defences could unleash $800 billion of annual global investment. HAL’s offer values Boskalis at 7.6 times this year’s forecast EBITDA. That’s a slight premium to Belgian rival DEME, whose listed parent trades on 6.5 times, but below China’s CHEC. Boskalis shareholders should sit tight. (By Ed Cropley)

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic