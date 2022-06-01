The new logo of DWS Asset Management is pictured at their headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Asoka Woehrmann has become an unwitting deterrent for greenwashing. The chief executive of German asset manager DWS (DWSG.DE) resigned on Wednesday as regulators probed claims that the 6 billion euro group exaggerated its sustainable investing skills. The fallout gives fund managers another reason to tone down the hype.

Woehrmann’s exit was abrupt. Last August DWS rejected allegations by former employee Desiree Fixler that it had overstated the way it used environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis in its investment decisions. Then on Tuesday German prosecutors raided the company’s offices, claiming that “sufficient factual evidence has emerged” to show that ESG factors were “not taken into account at all in a large number of investments”, contrary to what DWS said in its fund prospectuses.

The company rejects those allegations, and Woehrmann cited “personal attacks and threats” as a reason for his resignation. Yet DWS shareholders are worried. The group’s share price has fallen over 10% since the raid as investors price in fears of an outflow of ESG funds, which accounted for 12% of assets under management in 2021, or a large fine. DWS shares trade at around 9 times expected earnings for the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv data. The industry average is around 12 times.

The saga has exposed the dark side of the ESG boom. Demand for sustainable investment products has helped asset managers pull in new money at a time when passive funds are squeezing fees for actively managed vehicles. Even during the market turmoil of the first quarter of the year, $97 billion flowed into sustainable funds, according to Morningstar, lifting total assets to $2.77 trillion. Fuzzy definitions and vague language have helped spur growth. Asset managers have talked up their sustainable kudos by saying they “integrate” ESG factors in their analysis, although DWS does not classify such funds as ESG.

Other bosses could yet suffer the same fate as Woehrmann. European regulations designed to prevent exaggerated claims have been unevenly implemented, and lack precision. Yet the incentive for fund managers to make grand claims is fading. ESG funds are facing a triple whammy of high oil prices, rising interest rates and a boom in military spending, hurting investments with less exposure to fossil fuels and defence stocks. Woehrmann’s exit gives CEOs even more reason to play it safe.

CONTEXT NEWS

Asoka Woehrmann said on June 1 he will step down as chief executive of DWS, the day after German police searched the asset manager’s offices amid allegations the group overstated its fund managers’ use of environmental, social and governance factors in investment decisions.

“The allegations made against DWS and me over the past months, including personal attacks and threats, however unfounded or undefendable, have left a mark,” Woehrmann said in an email to staff. “They have been a burden for the firm, as well as for me and, most significantly, for those closest to me.

“So it is with an extremely heavy heart that I have agreed with the firm to resign as CEO.”

Woehrmann, whose resignation takes effect on June 9, will be replaced by Stefan Hoops, head of the corporate bank at Deutsche Bank, DWS’s largest shareholder.

DWS shares were down around 7% at 30.98 euros by 0800 GMT on June 1.

