DWS’ Stagecoach offer looks hard to derail
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Stagecoach (SGC.L) is pulling a sudden M&A U-turn. The UK bus group on Wednesday said it had agreed to a 595 million pound cash bid from German asset manager DWS (DWSG.DE), trumping an all-share offer from rival National Express (NEX.L) in September . DWS’ 105 pence per share offer is 51% above National Express’s, but doesn’t look super-expensive. It values Stagecoach at 4 times forward EBITDA, according to Refinitiv data. National Express is trading on about 5 times.
That said, it’s still a bold bet by DWS. Passenger numbers have recovered to around 80% of pre-pandemic levels. Yet Stagecoach’s 2022 EBITDA is expected to be below the 292 million pounds it netted in 2019. And it’s going to have to pay to replace diesel buses with low-emission electric versions. Higher fuel and labour costs will add further pressure. And there’s a plus side for National Express. The former bidder’s 10% share price bump on Wednesday suggests investors wanted to steer well clear. (By Karen Kwok)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Danone’s reset looks manageable but modest read more
AGL directors fail to put money where mouth is read more
Company bosses are losing the ignorance excuse read more
Rusal rejig is rehabilitation long shot read more
Argentina and the IMF: Hope trumps experience read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.