













HONG KONG, April 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alibaba's (9988.HK) worth may be hiding in plain sight. The $260 billion Chinese group wants to split off faster-growing, money-losing bets like its cloud and logistics units. But valuing them is more art than science. Boss Daniel Zhang may get more bang for his breakup bucks by convincing investors its main shopping business can still grow.

Before last week's proposed six-way carve-up, Alibaba’s market capitalisation was $228 billion, or 10 times the roughly $23 billion of net profit Bernstein analysts reckon its main commerce unit will generate in the fiscal year to March 2024. That implies the market ascribed zero value to the rest of the empire spanning food delivery, video-streaming and online travel - not to mention an investment portfolio housing a one-third equity stake in fintech affiliate Ant, as well as $52 billion of net cash and short-term investments as of December.

Hiving off businesses should help maximise value obscured by the sprawl. The cloud-computing division, for instance, posted an operating loss of 1.5 billion yuan ($218 million) in the three months to December but is considered one of the company's more promising ventures. It accounted for 9% of Alibaba's top line in the nine months to December, nearly double five years ago. Logistics unit Cainiao Network Technology is targeting a Hong Kong listing this year and could be worth more than $20 billion, according to Bloomberg.

That puts logistics at more than 2 times the $9 billion of revenue Bernstein analysts estimate it’ll generate in 2024. Yet publicly-traded peers JD Logistics (2618.HK), S.F. Holding (002352.SZ) and ZTO Express (2057.HK) trade below 1 times sales. Sizing up Alibaba's cloud company that competes with Amazon's (AMZN.O) AWS and Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Azure will also be tricky; sell-side analysts have wildly different estimates for the headline value, ranging from roughly $40 billion to $88 billion.

Zhang would do well to focus investor attention back onto Alibaba's commerce operations in China. It's the only profitable division and accounts for two-thirds of total revenue. Crackdowns and Covid-19 lockdowns crushed growth, but the country's reopening and regulatory easing should help restore it.

On 15 times 2024 earnings, a rough mid-point between Alibaba’s multiple before last week’s announcement and its five-year average of 20 times, the domestic shopping business would sport a $340 billion price tag. That’s some 30% more than the company’s entire market value as of Wednesday. E-commerce is the real key to finding any hidden value in China’s tech giant.

