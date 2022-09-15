LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors in Spanish banks are clutching at straws. Shares in the country’s lenders including Banco Santander (SAN.MC), BBVA (BBVA.MC) and Caixabank (CABK.MC) rose by as much as 6% on Thursday on hopes that the European Central Bank may force Madrid to modify a 3 billion euro tax on bank profits, introduced to help cover the spiralling costs of energy.

The ECB has limited scope to intervene. Its mandate as regulator is to ensure the European banking system is stable, rather than dabble in local matters. That means lenders would have to successfully argue that their capital buffers are under threat by a mere 3 billion euro levy that will be spread out across the sector. Up until now, lenders like Santander have been at pains to convince investors that they have ample capital to withstand a downturn. And although a looming recession may increase loan impairments, Santander, run by Executive Chair Ana Botín, said in July it expected “no deterioration” in credit quality read more . Meanwhile, interest rates are rising, which means fatter lending margins. Such a bullish outlook makes it tough for big banks to seek out a European saviour. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

New SoftBank fund risks deepening governance mess read more

Ferrari’s SUV clears road to bold sales target read more

Richard Li’s IPO delay has some credibility value read more

Oil vs. ESG read more

European bank largesse belies economic crunch read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.