













LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Central Bank will soon learn to live without bond-buying. President Christine Lagarde will on Thursday outline how ratesetters plan to shrink the bank’s 5-trillion-euro portfolio of government and corporate bonds. Rising yields and a still frail euro zone mean that Europe’s so-called quantitative tightening (QT) should be slow.

Frankfurt is late to QT. The Bank of England first started shrinking its government bond portfolios last February, and the Federal Reserve followed suit in June.

Unlike the other two, the ECB is not expected to start selling assets, but instead may simply stop replacing maturing bonds in its 3.4-trillion-euro pre-pandemic asset purchase programme. Hawks like Bundesbank head Joachim Nagel, have called for a quick run-off, but market conditions suggest a more prudent path.

The end of bond-buying will mean that investors such as banks and insurers will have to buy more debt, even as euro zone governments are still running large fiscal deficits. That will push up bond yields. In 2023, the private sector will have to absorb a record 420 billion euro of debt, net of repayments, from euro zone governments and institutions, according to Bank of America, the highest since before the 2008 financial crisis.

Higher yields may worsen the euro zone’s recession, and make investors more worried about indebted sovereigns, like Italy. The spread between 10-year Italian debt and German bunds was around 210 basis points at the start of 2014, before quantitative easing started, 20 basis points above current levels. Goldman Sachs analysts expect 10-year German yields to reach 2.75% in March 2023, from 1.95% currently. That implies that without any bond-buying, Italian funding costs could reach nearly 5%. At that level, markets may start to doubt the country’s ability to repay its debt according to Capital Economics.

That’s why the ECB is likely to move very slowly. If it stopped reinvesting all maturing debt from March, its bond portfolio would shrink by 287 billion euros next year. Instead, Barclays analysts expect the bank to keep reinvesting some 75% of maturing bond principal payments, and cutting that proportion to 50% in the third quarter and 25% in the final three months of 2023. If so, the ECB's portfolio would shrink by just 132 billion euros next year, or barely 2.6% of the total.

If bond yields do spike, the ECB can step in with an emergency bond-buying programme, called the Transmission Protection Instrument. Yet such a tool may exacerbate tensions on the governing council, further unsettling markets. The real dangers of a disorderly exit mean the ECB has little choice but to remove the punchbowl slowly.

CONTEXT NEWS

The European Central Bank will explain how it will unwind its 5-trillion-euro bond portfolio on Dec. 15, as it ramps up efforts to bring down inflation in the euro zone.

Along with an ongoing series of interest rates hikes, the central bank hopes so-called quantitative tightening, or QT, will raise borrowing costs and slow demand for goods and services across the 19 countries that use the single currency.

The shift is a reversal of nearly a decade of monetary stimulus by the ECB as the euro zone went through several crises.

