













BRUSSELS, May 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In the euro zone bond market, unlimited backstops are the cheapest.

The European Central Bank has been trumpeting its ability to buy member states’ debt if it comes under attack from investors. That confident tone has kept traders calm, and that’s exactly what Frankfurt needs. Talk without action is the best way to avoid sovereign-bond meltdowns while giving countries a push to clean up their balance sheets.

When the borrowing costs of heavily indebted countries like Italy, Spain and Greece started rising last year just before the ECB began hiking interest rates, ECB President Christine Lagarde said central bankers would help countries facing “unwarranted, disorderly” debt dynamics with a new Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), a tool for buying under-fire government bonds if conditions warrant.

The instrument – immediately dubbed “To Protect Italy” by financial wits who remembered the country’s bond turmoil in 2011 – has worked a treat without deployment. The most used gauge of euro zone market fears – the spread between yields on 10-year Italian government bonds and their German equivalent – has gone from around 250 basis points to 184 basis points since the TPI was launched, aided by falling energy prices and a resilient euro zone economy.

But the hard work for the ECB’s bond police starts now. Lagarde has brought euro zone interest rates to the highest level since 2001 and seems certain to hike again to slay stubborn inflation. That, in turn, is putting pressure on debt. The yield on Italy’s 10-year government bonds hit 4.2% this week, compared to 3.5% when the ECB started raising rates.

The trick for Frankfurt’s policymakers will be to keep doubters at bay without interfering with markets unnecessarily. If the ECB fails to quell investor anxiety, the euro zone could face a repeat of the sovereign debt crisis of 2010-2015 – a traumatic event that called into question the future of the single currency. But if reasonable rates lull governments into a false sense of security, the ECB won’t be doing enough to discourage reckless fiscal behaviour.

The euro zone’s unique construct – a currency union with a single monetary policy for 20 countries – means that spreads are necessary for market participants to evaluate and price the differences. Germany’s 2.8% unemployment, flat growth and 7.8% inflation is a far cry from the situation in Lithuania, where GDP shrank by 3% in the first quarter, March unemployment touched 6.4% and inflation hit 13.3% in April.

As ECB Governing Council member Fabio Panetta said last month, the flip side to economic interdependence is vulnerability. The danger here is that too much divergence would lead the euro zone to fracture, creating a powder keg for crisis.

That is where the TPI comes in. It is a paradox of modern central banking that the very promise of unlimited aid carries the smallest price tag. If financial markets believe the ECB is willing to go to the mat to protect the euro, they are far less likely to try to break up the monetary union than if they were up against a finite backstop with a preset budget.

To succeed in this high-stakes game of chicken, central banks need to be credible. The U.S. Federal Reserve, with its deep pockets and the backing of the world’s superpower, was able to stop contagion after the runs on Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank by covering uninsured deposits at those failed institutions. True, markets have interpreted this as a guarantee for every other bank, but, so far, the Fed hasn’t had to pay out.

A decade ago, the ECB accomplished the same feat with its never used Outright Monetary Transactions programme, its first foray into a bond-buying crisis instrument. To use it, countries would first need to negotiate either a full euro zone bailout or at least a precautionary line from the European Stability Mechanism, an EU agency that provides financial assistance to euro zone countries in difficulty in exchange for specific commitments from governments. OMT remains available, but no one wants the stigma of going to the ESM so it’s probably off the table.

The new TPI merely requires that countries be broadly in compliance with EU fiscal rules. Because it may be easier to tap, its presence could encourage bad fiscal behaviour by governments. Conversely, there’s also the risk other member states could block the TPI’s use by declaring their troubled counterpart out of compliance. Critics such as Nils Redeker of Berlin’s Jacques Delors Centre say this boxes the ECB in.

Frankfurt itself wants to preserve a sense of constructive ambiguity. The central bank has been deliberately quiet about exactly when and how it might activate the crisis tool, except to say it will be ready if necessary. “We are super clear, we have a very good understanding of what’s involved,” ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said in December. “There should be no doubt that we can be very powerful and effective in using the TPI.”

The ECB wants to make the tool available only to countries who have not yet lost market access, but are under threat for reasons plausibly not of their own making. Those criteria can be highly subjective and perched on the thin line between avoiding euro breakup and creating moral hazard in national capitals.

The ECB’s ambiguity is unlikely to be tested soon. Falling energy prices have bolstered growth across the European Union and reduced the chances of a recession. But the risks of future shocks from the war in Ukraine, persistent inflation or a new pandemic mean investors and policymakers remain on edge.

The euro crisis showed that countries with little resilience can topple quickly if one of their peers gets into trouble. Yet divergence and spreads are baked into the system. That leaves the ECB to stand in the gaps with what Lagarde recently called “the ultimate balancing act”.

By promising they could save the world, central bankers hope they never have to.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

The European Central Bank needs to keep interest rates high to curb inflation in the medium term, President Christine Lagarde said on May 19, signalling there could be more monetary tightening ahead. The ECB slowed the pace of rate hikes this month with a 25 basis point increase, but in an interview with Spanish television Lagarde indicated the cycle was not over.

ECB officials have said they are not concerned the unprecedented rise in borrowing costs would put pressure on the bonds of countries with weaker economic fundamentals, such as Italy. They have noted that the euro zone central bank has a new instrument to combat any sharp increase in the differential between yields of euro zone government bonds. The tool, called the Transmission Protection Instrument, was introduced in July last year and enables the ECB to buy sovereign bonds “to counter unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics”. ECB purchases of such bonds would help to reduce yields and spreads.

