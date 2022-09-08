Signage is seen outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building, in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Central Bank has taken the risk of adding to Europe’s economic woes by increasing its key interest rate from 0% to 0.75%, a level last seen in 2011. The choice of a major hike reflects the concerns President Christine Lagarde and her colleagues have about inflation, now seen at more than 8.1% this year, and 5.5% in 2023.

A more moderate rate increase would have signalled that the ECB is keeping its cool and trying to balance the inflation risks and danger of recession. But ECB policymakers’ oft-repeated eagerness to appear “determined” to fight ever-higher prices, and their fear of an inexistent wage spiral, have prevailed to the detriment of economic growth.

The central bank’s own analysts see the euro zone economy barely growing next year, by 0.9%. And that was before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a shutdown of his country’s main gas pipeline to Europe.

Thursday’s decision will have little impact on the current inflation, due for the most part to rocketing world energy prices. But the ECB may well be blamed at some point for doing little to help the euro zone out of the Putin-induced recession. (By Pierre Briancon)

